Acworth honors Chanukah Celebration on Dec. 12

The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, also known as Chanukah, will be observed in Acworth during mid-December.

The Acworth Menorah Lighting and Chanukah Celebration will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth.

Rabbi Zalman Charytan from Chabad of Kennesaw will officiate the lighting with Mayor Tommy Allegood.