Acworth honors Chanukah Celebration on Dec. 12

The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, also known as Chanukah, will be observed in Acworth during mid-December.
The Acworth Menorah Lighting and Chanukah Celebration will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth.
Rabbi Zalman Charytan from Chabad of Kennesaw will officiate the lighting with Mayor Tommy Allegood.
Beginning on the evening of Dec. 7 and continuing through Dec. 15, the eight-day Jewish holiday celebrates the rededication of the Holy Temple, according to Chabad.org.
Commemorating the Jewish Maccabees’ military victory over Syrian-Greek oppression more than 2,000 years ago, Chanukah sees Jews around the world celebrate the miracle of light that burned for eight days out of a single day’s worth of oil found in the Temple.
One Chanukah candle is lit the first night, and an additional candle is lit each successive night.
See more information at acworth-ga.gov/event/acworth-menorah-lighting, ChabadKennesaw.org or Chanukah.org.
