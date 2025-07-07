Israel and Hamas are inching toward a new ceasefire deal for Gaza. This is how it might look

While the final details have yet to be agreed to by the sides, The Associated Press obtained a copy of the proposal sent by mediators to Hamas.

Here is a look at how the truce might look, according to that draft:

— The truce would last 60 days.

— 10 living hostages and the remains of 18 would be released in phases throughout the truce.

— Palestinian prisoners held by Israel will be released in exchange for the hostages, although precise numbers were not detailed.

— Humanitarian aid entering Gaza would be ramped up significantly and would be distributed by the United Nations. The proposal makes no mention of the U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

— Israeli forces would withdraw to a buffer zone along Gaza’s borders with Israel and Egypt. Israel has seized large swaths of the territory since ending a previous ceasefire in March.

— On the first day of the truce, the sides are expected to begin negotiations toward an end to the war, but no timeline is mentioned.

— The mediators — the U.S., Egypt and Qatar — will serve as guarantors to make sure the sides negotiate in good faith.

— While there is no guarantee the war would end, the proposal states that Trump insists the talks during the truce “would lead to a permanent resolution of the conflict.”

— If the negotiations toward ending the war are not complete after 60 days, the ceasefire may be extended.

— The proposal says Trump will personally announce the ceasefire deal once it is reached.

