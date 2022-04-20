ajc logo
Acworth fundraiser concert will be April 23

With The Weekend Getaway Band, an Acworth fundraiser concert will be 7 p.m. April 23 at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth to help the underserved in the city with arts initiatives. (Courtesy of city of Acworth)

With The Weekend Getaway Band, an Acworth fundraiser concert will be 7 p.m. April 23 at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth to help the underserved in the city with arts initiatives. (Courtesy of city of Acworth)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Acworth will host a concert at 7 p.m. April 23 at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth.

The Acworth Arts Alliance and the city of Acworth will host Ollie Patterson and The Weekend Getaway Band.

“Live at Logan Farm Park” is the annual fundraiser for the Acworth Arts Alliance and Acworth Art House.

While the event is free, sponsor tables are available at $1,000 each for eight people with catering by the 1885 Grill of Acworth, also providing concessions and beverages for sale to those without tables.

Event proceeds will support the Acworth Arts Alliance specifically to fund a scholarship for students pursuing an art degree and to pay for arts initiatives in underfunded programs and among the underserved in Acworth.

For more information on this event or to purchase a table, visit AcworthArtsAlliance.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
