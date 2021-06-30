Acworth city manager retires, parks director to replace him

Bulthuis came to Acworth from Michigan in October 1996. He guided the city through a period of growth and helped attract national retail chains like Target, Walmart and Best Buy to town. Acworth got a new City Hall, police department headquarters and community center during his tenure. He also helped oversee a major downtown revitalization plan that took shape in 2017.

Albright was the lone finalist for the position. He earned a Master’s degree in public administration from Kennesaw State University in 2008. He lives in Acworth with his wife and two children.

Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood worked along Bulthuis for 22 years. He said the former city manager mentored Albright to one day become his successor.

“Brian and our team have groomed James Albright really over a period of years,” the mayor said. “We recognized the talent that James had ... we didn’t do a search because James was always going to be in the succession plan when Brian retired.”