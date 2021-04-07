Acworth cemetery maintenance begins April 19

This year the city of Acworth will be working on different projects at Liberty Hill Cemetery, including ground-penetrating radar, geo-survey and beautification.
Cemetery maintenance will take place during the week of April 19, according to a city statement.
Ground-penetrating radar will be used in the older sections of Liberty Hill to help locate burials in the “pauper area” and in sections where there are no records.
The city is working with a company to find a way to drain the areas of Liberty Hill that have become more likely to retain water.
Already the city has cleared about 10 feet of woods that have grown into the cemetery over the years.
Additionally, city employees and volunteers will clean trash and refuse from those areas.
The city will add trash receptacles with concrete slabs and directional sign posts.
To maintain the dignity and appearance of Liberty Hill Cemetery, the city also will remove unapproved items from gravesites.
While many of these items may have been at the sites for years, the city will clear anything not in compliance.
Among the items to be removed are:
- Flower arrangements that have become withered or unsightly
- Vases made of glass, porcelain or similar substances
- Vases not mounted or staked
- Statues, toys, ornaments, pinwheels, crockery, all glass, Styrofoam, balloons and any item of this type
- Any lighting fixture: solar or battery powered
- Freestanding hangers and brackets
- Unapproved borders/walls
- Any ground cover other than grass
Information: liberty-hill-cemetery-acworth.hub.arcgis.com