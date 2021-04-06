Acworth beaches to open this month

Beaches will be opened this month by the city of Acworth at Lake Acworth and Lake Allatoona.
Dallas Landing and Proctor Landing Parks will open on April 10 to mid-September.
South Shore Park and Cauble Park seasons will begin April 17 to Sept. 6.
- Dallas Landing Park, 5120 Allatoona Drive, Acworth: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. There is a $10 daily parking fee. This 82-acre park is off Main Street, overlooking Lake Allatoona. The park contains a beach, a group pavilion, picnic tables, grills, a volleyball court, a horseshoe pit and public restrooms. The group pavilion is available for rental for groups of 50 or less. No lifeguard is on duty at the beach. No pets are allowed on the beach areas and must be on a leash at all times while in the park.
- Proctor Landing Park, 5260 Proctor Landing Road, Acworth: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. There is a $10 daily parking fee. Off Ga. 92 along the banks of Lake Allatoona, the 82-acre park contains a beach, two group pavilions, picnic tables, grills, two volleyball courts, two horseshoe pits and public restrooms. The group pavilions are available for rental - except on Sundays in May, June and July.
- South Shore Park, 4555 Ragsdale Road, Acworth: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. For parking, there is a $10 nonresident parking fee on weekends only from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Off Ga. 92, the 30-acre park sits on the south side of Lake Acworth, with parking, a beach and fishing areas.
- Cauble Park, Acworth Beach, 4425 Beach St., Acworth: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. but sun up and sun down for beach areas where no lifeguard is on duty. For parking, there is a $10 nonresident parking fee on weekends only from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. On the north side of Lake Acworth, the 25-acre park contains fishing points, public restrooms, a boating ramp (for electric motor-driven boats only), a boardwalk, a beach, rental facilities, two playgrounds and an open play area. Rental facilities include four pavilions, a lakeside gazebo and a beach house. No pets are allowed on the beach areas and must be on a leash at all times while in the park. Cauble Park is also home to the Veterans Memorial at Patriots Point. Cauble Park features a series of trails that connect the park to Collins Circle and Winn Street.
Information: 770-917-1234, events@acworth.org, AcworthTourism.org, bit.ly/3wtQx8u