ajc logo
X

MARTA advances plan for rapid bus line for Clayton County

Clayton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

MARTA has taken another step toward creating a rapid bus line on a key transit corridor in Clayton and Fulton counties.

On Thursday the MARTA board’s planning committee approved a measure selecting bus rapid transit for a proposed line from East Point station to Jonesboro and Lovejoy. If approved by the full board next month, the move would overturn a previous decision to build a commuter rail line along the route.

MARTA plans a 22-mile transit line along Ga. 54 through Clayton and Fulton counties. It would include 17 stations, stopping at such destinations as Forest Park, Clayton State University and the Clayton County Justice Center.

In 2018, the MARTA board selected commuter rail as the best option for the corridor. But that plan fell apart last year when the Norfolk Southern railroad said it would not allow the passenger rail line to be built in its right of way.

MARTA said building the line outside the railroad corridor would mean acquiring nearly 300 business and residential parcels, escalating the cost of a project expected to cost up to $2.4 billion.

Since then, MARTA has been promoting the benefits of bus rapid transit — an enhanced bus service that operates mostly in exclusive lanes and features amenities designed to mimic rail lines. MARTA estimates a rapid bus line along Ga. 54 would cost $572 million.

The agency recently led a Clayton County delegation to Indianapolis to study that city’s rapid bus line. Clayton officials were impressed with what they saw and have urged MARTA to pursue bus rapid transit for the Ga. 54 line.

“It became clear this was a very viable and acceptable solution for this project,” Deputy General Manager Josh Rowan told the planning committee Thursday.

The full MARTA board is expected to consider the proposal Dec. 8. The agency then would begin a detailed environmental study of the project and eventually apply for federal funding. The transit line is scheduled to open in 2030.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Liberty Media to split off Braves, create new stock3h ago

All-region teams: Champion Stockbridge places 8 on 5-4A first team
6h ago

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC via AP

The Jolt: Tributes pour in for late House Speaker David Ralston
6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

David Ralston, speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, dies
20h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

David Ralston, speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, dies
20h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New Warnock ad showcases his split-ticket voter runoff strategy
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Clayton County Humane Society

Benefit for Clayton Humane Society is Oct. 22
Jonesboro’s Scarecrow Contest deadline is Sept. 30
Longtime Jonesboro Mayor Joy B. Day resigns
Featured

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Pelosi won't seek leadership role, plans to stay in Congress
12m ago
Atlanta holiday tree lightings 2022: Dates and times, where to see them
8m ago
Holidays and Saturday voting: What does Georgia election law say?
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top