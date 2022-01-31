Learn about Georgia’s 1732 founding on Feb. 11

He will discuss “The Founding of Georgia, 1732-1734: How the Georgia Trustees vetted potential first settlers/colonists and recruited Londoners to settle on the Georgia frontier including using the newspapers to alert any creditors.”

This presentation is a new look at the founding of Georgia, using newspapers and parish records on Ancestry.com to determine where early settlers were from in England as well as re-evaluating the challenges they faced in moving from an urban environment to a total frontier.