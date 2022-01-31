Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Learn about Georgia’s 1732 founding on Feb. 11

In London in 1734 - a year after James Oglethorpe landed in Savannah with the first English colonists to start the Georgia colony, William Verelst painted Chief Tomochichi and a delegation of Yamacraw or Creek Native Americans with Oglethorpe and the Georgia Trustees. Oglethorpe is standing in the center, receiving an Indian boy by hand. (Courtesy of Wikipedia/public domain)

Credit: Wikipedia public domain

caption arrowCaption
In London in 1734 - a year after James Oglethorpe landed in Savannah with the first English colonists to start the Georgia colony, William Verelst painted Chief Tomochichi and a delegation of Yamacraw or Creek Native Americans with Oglethorpe and the Georgia Trustees. Oglethorpe is standing in the center, receiving an Indian boy by hand. (Courtesy of Wikipedia/public domain)

Credit: Wikipedia public domain

Credit: Wikipedia public domain

Clayton County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
36 minutes ago

The Georgia Archives February Lunch and Learn online presentation will be from noon-1 p.m. Feb. 11 by Atlanta Journal-Constitution genealogy columnist Kenneth H. Thomas Jr.

He will discuss “The Founding of Georgia, 1732-1734: How the Georgia Trustees vetted potential first settlers/colonists and recruited Londoners to settle on the Georgia frontier including using the newspapers to alert any creditors.”

This presentation is a new look at the founding of Georgia, using newspapers and parish records on Ancestry.com to determine where early settlers were from in England as well as re-evaluating the challenges they faced in moving from an urban environment to a total frontier.

For almost 45 years, Thomas has written the weekly genealogy column in the Sunday AJC as the longest-running genealogy column in the United States.

Thomas is a frequent lecturer on history and genealogy, especially on DNA testing for genealogical research.

An eighth generation Georgian, he is a native of Columbus and a graduate of Emory University.

Based in Morrow, the Georgia Archives is a unit of the Board of Regents of The University of Georgia.

Register: tinyurl.com/2p8j6kf8

Link: GeorgiaArchives.org

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Man hit, killed after darting into Clayton County road, police say
Man in wheelchair killed in Clayton County crash
2 dead, 2 injured in motorcycle crash on I-75 in Clayton County
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top