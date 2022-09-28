Jonesboro’s Scarecrow Contest deadline is Sept. 30

Sept. 30 is the deadline for Jonesboro’s Scarecrow Contest.
The scarecrows will be displayed on the city’s Main Street from Oct. 10 to Nov. 11 as a part of Jonesboro’s Fall Celebration.
No political, religious, off-color or profane displays will be allowed.
The first-place winner will receive a $100 VISA gift card.
Free entries may be registered by downloading and completing the application form at jonesboroga.com for submission to Jonesboro City Hall, 124 North Ave. or by email to Melissa Brooks at mbrooks@jonesboroga.com.
Application form: bit.ly/3qK5mlL
