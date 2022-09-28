ajc logo
X

Jonesboro’s Scarecrow Contest deadline is Sept. 30

Clayton County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
11 minutes ago

Sept. 30 is the deadline for Jonesboro’s Scarecrow Contest.

The scarecrows will be displayed on the city’s Main Street from Oct. 10 to Nov. 11 as a part of Jonesboro’s Fall Celebration.

No political, religious, off-color or profane displays will be allowed.

The first-place winner will receive a $100 VISA gift card.

Free entries may be registered by downloading and completing the application form at jonesboroga.com for submission to Jonesboro City Hall, 124 North Ave. or by email to Melissa Brooks at mbrooks@jonesboroga.com.

Application form: bit.ly/3qK5mlL

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer / AJC

The Jolt: Georgia Democrat says she’s being ostracized by Abrams’ allies4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘No need to panic,’ Gov. Kemp says ahead of Hurricane Ian
1h ago

Credit: Jess Rapfogel

Bradley’s Buzz: Tied at the top, the Braves await a weighty weekend
1h ago

Credit: Steven Senne

Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study
6m ago

Credit: Steven Senne

Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study
6m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Kemp takes aim for suburbs — with help from Virginia’s Youngkin
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Jonesboro

Longtime Jonesboro Mayor Joy B. Day resigns
Learn about Middle Georgia’s historic preservation
Georgia Archives returns to on-site programming
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 110 high school football games moved up because of hurricane
11h ago
Watch: Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera speaks after firing football coach
22h ago
Warnings issued for coastal Georgia as Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida
19h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top