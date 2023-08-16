Jonesboro hosts markets in August

Clayton County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Jonesboro city officials will host various markets during August.

The Jonesboro Community Market will be 5-8 p.m. Aug. 18 at Lee Street Park, 155 Lee St., Jonesboro.

Vendors will sell fruits, vegetables, cottage foods and local crafts.

The Farmers and Makers Market continues Aug. 19 and 26.

Also meeting at Lee Street Park, 155 Lee St., this market will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Become acquainted with those involved in the local food system, support local creative entrepreneur businesses and enjoy fresh, healthy food.

Find more details at jonesboroga.com.

Carolyn Cunningham
