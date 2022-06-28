ajc logo
X

Georgia Archives returns to on-site programming

For the first time since March 2020, the Georgia Archives will be open in Morrow for the return of on-site programming from noon-1 p.m. July 8. (Courtesy of Georgia Archives)

Combined ShapeCaption
For the first time since March 2020, the Georgia Archives will be open in Morrow for the return of on-site programming from noon-1 p.m. July 8. (Courtesy of Georgia Archives)

Clayton County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
25 minutes ago

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic’s onset in March 2020, the Georgia Archives will host the return of on-site programming from noon-1 p.m. July 8 at 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow.

July’s Lunch and Learn topic will be “Living History at Oakland Cemetery” by Marcy Breffle, education manager of the Historic Oakland Foundation.

The program also may be viewed later on the YouTube channel of the Georgia Archives at youtube.com/c/GeorgiaArchives.

Founded in 1850, Oakland Cemetery is the final resting place for more than 70,000 people, a 48-acre community park and an art gallery.

Since coming to work at Oakland in 2015, Breffle has developed many community programs such as an annual Juneteenth celebration, photography workshops, a homeschool program and after-hours thematic tours.

Breffle studied history at the University of Georgia and received a graduate degree in public history from Georgia State University.

Information: GeorgiaArchives.org

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Sentencing for Mitzi Bickers moved to September3h ago
Alpharetta doctor sentenced to 3 years in federal prison
4h ago
‘I never saw that side of her.’ Family grieves as mom arrested in children’s stabbing...
3 Georgia Bulldogs named first-team preseason All-Americans
6h ago
3 Georgia Bulldogs named first-team preseason All-Americans
6h ago
A year later, PGA golf pro’s widow keeps his legacy alive
7h ago
The Latest
‘We lost everything’: Clayton County apartment complex destroyed by fire
Spivey Hall hosts competition, concert
Jonesboro High assistant coach arrested on child molestation, rape charges
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top