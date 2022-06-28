Georgia Archives returns to on-site programming

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic’s onset in March 2020, the Georgia Archives will host the return of on-site programming from noon-1 p.m. July 8 at 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow.
July’s Lunch and Learn topic will be “Living History at Oakland Cemetery” by Marcy Breffle, education manager of the Historic Oakland Foundation.
The program also may be viewed later on the YouTube channel of the Georgia Archives at youtube.com/c/GeorgiaArchives.
Founded in 1850, Oakland Cemetery is the final resting place for more than 70,000 people, a 48-acre community park and an art gallery.
Since coming to work at Oakland in 2015, Breffle has developed many community programs such as an annual Juneteenth celebration, photography workshops, a homeschool program and after-hours thematic tours.
Breffle studied history at the University of Georgia and received a graduate degree in public history from Georgia State University.
Information: GeorgiaArchives.org
