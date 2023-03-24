X

Georgia Archives host symposium in Morrow on April 1

Credit: Georgia Archives

Credit: Georgia Archives

Clayton County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The annual history symposium of the Georgia Archives will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 at 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow.

Open free to the public, “Georgia, Nature and the Environment” will be the topic.

Scholarly presentations will concern:

  • Georgia’s history of conservation efforts.
  • various environmental changes in the landscape and animal life of Georgia.
  • developments that stimulated Georgia’s economic growth such as the marble industry, the parks system and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

A brief question-and-answer session will follow each presentation.

Breaks will be sponsored by the Friends of Georgia Archives and History, including a pizza lunch for a cash donation.

Other options include bringing your own lunch.

For more information about presentations and directions to the Georgia Archives, see GeorgiaArchives.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Former Gov. Roy Barnes sues Cobb County over zoning dispute16h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: Mental health bill stalled over Burt Jones’ hospital fight
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

OPINION: An early test for Lt. Gov. Burt Jones - the family business or the state...
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Soapbox derby bill restored after Georgia senators gutted it
15h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Soapbox derby bill restored after Georgia senators gutted it
15h ago

Credit: AP

Lawsuit: Slurs, coercion at BBQ chain with racist history
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: United Way of Greater Atlanta

Free food, books available March 11 in Hampton
Spivey Hall concerts in Morrow announced
Clayton County townhomes burn after lack of water in area, officials say
Featured

Credit: Chris Savas

A comprehensive guide and map: 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
17h ago
Go Atlanta: Canceled festivals, Humble Pie review and Jack Black filming in Atlanta
Capitol Recap: Kemp acts quickly to sign bill limiting care for Georgia trans kids
1h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top