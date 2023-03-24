Georgia Archives host symposium in Morrow on April 1

The annual history symposium of the Georgia Archives will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 at 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow.
Open free to the public, “Georgia, Nature and the Environment” will be the topic.
Scholarly presentations will concern:
- Georgia’s history of conservation efforts.
- various environmental changes in the landscape and animal life of Georgia.
- developments that stimulated Georgia’s economic growth such as the marble industry, the parks system and the Blue Ridge Parkway.
A brief question-and-answer session will follow each presentation.
Breaks will be sponsored by the Friends of Georgia Archives and History, including a pizza lunch for a cash donation.
Other options include bringing your own lunch.
For more information about presentations and directions to the Georgia Archives, see GeorgiaArchives.org.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@
The Latest