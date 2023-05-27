Clayton officials host June 10 event

Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner and the Clayton County Board of Commissioners will host their “SHOW ON THE ROAD” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10.

The free event will take place at the First Baptist Church of Jonesboro at the “ROC” at 148 Church St., Jonesboro behind the church.

Network with other citizens, department representatives, elected officials and county leaders to learn about all of the resources offered by Clayton County.

For more information, call 770-477-3208 or visit claytoncountyga.gov.