X

Clayton officials host June 10 event

Credit: Clayton County

Credit: Clayton County

Clayton County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
36 minutes ago

Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner and the Clayton County Board of Commissioners will host their “SHOW ON THE ROAD” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10.

The free event will take place at the First Baptist Church of Jonesboro at the “ROC” at 148 Church St., Jonesboro behind the church.

Network with other citizens, department representatives, elected officials and county leaders to learn about all of the resources offered by Clayton County.

For more information, call 770-477-3208 or visit claytoncountyga.gov.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

In Georgia, COVID-19 emergency is over, but the virus hasn’t disappeared20h ago

Clayton County jailer, jail nurse accused of giving contraband to inmates
31m ago

Credit: AP

Teen workers are in high demand for summer and commanding better pay
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Public cost of Atlanta’s police and fire training center to be double
17h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Public cost of Atlanta’s police and fire training center to be double
17h ago

Credit: contributed

Lovett School project is for the birds
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Spivey Hall

Spivey Hall presents new season of music
Auditions for Spivey Hall Children’s Choir are May 6
Georgia Archives host symposium in Morrow on April 1
Featured

Grandson takes 93-year-old grandma to visit every U.S. national park
Braves hit home run with OutKast bobblehead night
After stroke at age 11, Cobb student graduating from high school
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top