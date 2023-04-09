Auditions for Spivey Hall Children’s Choir are May 6

Auditions for the Spivey Hall Children’s Choir will be held on May 6 at Spivey Hall, 2000 Clayton State Blvd., Morrow.
The audition application fee is $15.
Membership in this treble-choir program is based upon an audition and teacher recommendations.
For male and female students - ages 10 through 13 as of Sept. 1, auditions are held once each spring.
Upon acceptance, choir members may continue in the program until their high school graduation.
An annual tuition, with need-based assistance, is available to those who qualify.
Rehearsals are held at Spivey Hall on Monday evenings, from 6:45–8:15 p.m., August through May.
Find the audition application at bit.ly/3lF3ewU.
More details can be found at facebook.com/SpiveyHallEducation or SpiveyHall.org/education.
