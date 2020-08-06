Woodstock sets virtual public meeting on Neese Road ideas

The meeting, to be conducted using Zoom, is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. A meeting link and signup process for live feedback will be posted to the city’s web and Facebook pages. The city said it will share initial conceptual ideas and, after the meeting, provide visuals online or upon request for citizen review.

“We will also make representatives available to answer questions and receive feedback via telephone and email over the coming months,” the city said. “The public input process on this project will be continual and ongoing.”