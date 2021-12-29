Woodstock Public Safety Foundation provides $13K for Christmas presents

At the same time, former Officer Richie Rich learned of a local boy whose house was destroyed by fire.

Rich used the donated funds to take the boy Christmas shopping, but he only wanted to buy a jacket for each person in his family instead of toys for himself.

When other officers and firefighters learned of the boy’s desire to provide jackets for his family, officers and firefighters put their money together to take the boy shopping for Christmas presents and toys.

Since then, the Shop with a Hero Program has served more than 1,700 children and continues to grow every year.

Information: woodstockga.gov/psfoundation, facebook.com/woodstockpsf