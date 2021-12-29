Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Woodstock Public Safety Foundation provides $13K for Christmas presents

About 125 children from Woodstock had a merrier Christmas with presents bought for them by Woodstock police and fire personnel with $13,000 from the Woodstock Public Safety Foundation. (Courtesy of the Woodstock Public Safety Foundation)
caption arrowCaption
About 125 children from Woodstock had a merrier Christmas with presents bought for them by Woodstock police and fire personnel with $13,000 from the Woodstock Public Safety Foundation. (Courtesy of the Woodstock Public Safety Foundation)

Credit: Woodstock Public Safety Foundation

Credit: Woodstock Public Safety Foundation

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
21 minutes ago

The Woodstock Public Safety Foundation recently held its annual Shop with a Hero event, buying Christmas presents for around 125 children from Woodstock.

The foundation spent about $13,000 for Christmas presents, and the shopping was done by Woodstock police and fire personnel.

This year assistance also was given by Cherokee County E-9-1-1 and Woodstock High School’s Law and Justice students and Spanish Honor Society.

Shop with a Hero program is an annual event where Woodstock police officers and firefighters volunteer to accompany children on a shopping trip for Christmas presents.

Each December, Walmart, 12182 Highway 92, Woodstock, hosts this program that started when a family in Woodstock wanted to donate money to the police department to help make a difference in the community, according to a foundation statement.

At the same time, former Officer Richie Rich learned of a local boy whose house was destroyed by fire.

Rich used the donated funds to take the boy Christmas shopping, but he only wanted to buy a jacket for each person in his family instead of toys for himself.

When other officers and firefighters learned of the boy’s desire to provide jackets for his family, officers and firefighters put their money together to take the boy shopping for Christmas presents and toys.

Since then, the Shop with a Hero Program has served more than 1,700 children and continues to grow every year.

Information: woodstockga.gov/psfoundation, facebook.com/woodstockpsf

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Woodstock officials thank longtime mayor
Cherokee Commission to spend $565,360
‘I’ve been in shock’: Cancer survivor killed in I-575 crash after leaving church
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top