Woodstock plans receptions for two police chiefs

The welcoming reception for Jones will be held before the Mayor and Council’s regular meeting on March 14, which also will be his first day in this role.

City leaders launched a nationwide search to fill the position when Moss announced his retirement last fall, according to a city statement.

Jones was chief of police in Kingsland in Southeast Georgia.

City Manager Jeff Moon said of Jones in a statement, “We are excited about Chief Jones joining our police department. He will be a good fit with our community and be able to continue the positive direction and successes of the department that Chief Moss has worked on for the past 10 years. I know that he and his family are looking forward to returning home to the North Georgia area.”

