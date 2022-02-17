Woodstock plans receptions for two police chiefs

Woodstock city officials are planning two receptions that are open to the community - one for the retirement of Police Chief Calvin Moss and the other to welcome new Police Chief Robert Jones.
“Chief Robert Jones has led an impressive career in law enforcement across the state of Georgia. I am confident that he will do an outstanding job maintaining Woodstock’s low crime rates and continuing our department’s reputation for community engagement and professionalism,” Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell said in a statement.
Caldwell added, “Our eternal gratitude goes out to Chief Calvin Moss for his years of service and legacy of excellence, and we are excited to welcome Chief Jones to our city.”
The retirement reception for Moss will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 before the 7 p.m. regular meeting of the Mayor and Council at The Chambers at City Center, 8534 Main St., Woodstock.
No RSVP is required.
The welcoming reception for Jones will be held before the Mayor and Council’s regular meeting on March 14, which also will be his first day in this role.
City leaders launched a nationwide search to fill the position when Moss announced his retirement last fall, according to a city statement.
Jones was chief of police in Kingsland in Southeast Georgia.
City Manager Jeff Moon said of Jones in a statement, “We are excited about Chief Jones joining our police department. He will be a good fit with our community and be able to continue the positive direction and successes of the department that Chief Moss has worked on for the past 10 years. I know that he and his family are looking forward to returning home to the North Georgia area.”
For more information about the city, visit woodstockga.gov.
