Woodstock officials thank longtime mayor

The swearing-in will begin at 7 p.m. that evening of Caldwell, a former state representative who was unopposed for mayor, and incumbent Councilmembers Warren Johnson, Colin Ake and Brian Wolfe who all were unopposed.

Effective at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1, those four will begin serving their four-year terms.

Continuing to serve will be Councilmembers David Potts, Tracy K. Collins and Rob Usher.

Caldwell will deliver the State of the City address at two events later in January.

On Jan. 21, IN WDSTK will host a breakfast version of the address to investors of the organization at Woodstock Arts’ City Center Theater.

Registration and a networking breakfast start at 7:45 a.m., with the program beginning at 8:15 a.m.

Event details and tickets for $15/general admission can be found at inwdstk,org/events.

On Jan. 24, Caldwell will present his official address to the City Council at The Chambers at City Center, 8534 Main St., Woodstock.

Following these events, the city will release recorded versions of his address on the city’s website at woodstockga.gov and social media channels, including facebook.com/WOODSTOCKGAGOVT.