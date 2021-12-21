Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Woodstock officials thank longtime mayor

(L-R) Woodstock Mayor Donnie Henriques was presented this month a key to the city by Mayor-Elect Michael Caldwell to thank Henriques upon his retirement on Dec. 31 after 16 years of service as the city's mayor. (Courtesy of Woodstock)
caption arrowCaption
(L-R) Woodstock Mayor Donnie Henriques was presented this month a key to the city by Mayor-Elect Michael Caldwell to thank Henriques upon his retirement on Dec. 31 after 16 years of service as the city's mayor. (Courtesy of Woodstock)

Credit: City of Woodstock

Credit: City of Woodstock

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
27 minutes ago

Before his retirement on Dec. 31, Woodstock Mayor Donnie Henriques was congratulated during a reception earlier this month for his 16 years of service as mayor.

Among many awards and proclamations, Henriques was given a key to the city by Mayor-Elect Michael Caldwell.

“I’m grateful to Mayor Henriques for his years of outstanding service, and I’m honored to have the support of our city,” Caldwell said in a city statement.

About his decision not to seek re-election, Henriques, who also served as a councilmember before he was mayor, said, “I’ve served in office in Woodstock for 20 years, and the time has come to pass the torch to a younger generation with solid ideas that Woodstock can build upon.”

Looking ahead to January, a reception will be held for new and returning elected officials at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at The Chambers at City Center, 8534 Main St., Woodstock.

The swearing-in will begin at 7 p.m. that evening of Caldwell, a former state representative who was unopposed for mayor, and incumbent Councilmembers Warren Johnson, Colin Ake and Brian Wolfe who all were unopposed.

Effective at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1, those four will begin serving their four-year terms.

Continuing to serve will be Councilmembers David Potts, Tracy K. Collins and Rob Usher.

Caldwell will deliver the State of the City address at two events later in January.

On Jan. 21, IN WDSTK will host a breakfast version of the address to investors of the organization at Woodstock Arts’ City Center Theater.

Registration and a networking breakfast start at 7:45 a.m., with the program beginning at 8:15 a.m.

Event details and tickets for $15/general admission can be found at inwdstk,org/events.

On Jan. 24, Caldwell will present his official address to the City Council at The Chambers at City Center, 8534 Main St., Woodstock.

Following these events, the city will release recorded versions of his address on the city’s website at woodstockga.gov and social media channels, including facebook.com/WOODSTOCKGAGOVT.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cherokee Commission to spend $565,360
6h ago
‘I’ve been in shock’: Cancer survivor killed in I-575 crash after leaving church
See Christmas light displays in Cherokee County
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top