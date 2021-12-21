Woodstock officials thank longtime mayor

Before his retirement on Dec. 31, Woodstock Mayor Donnie Henriques was congratulated during a reception earlier this month for his 16 years of service as mayor.
Among many awards and proclamations, Henriques was given a key to the city by Mayor-Elect Michael Caldwell.
“I’m grateful to Mayor Henriques for his years of outstanding service, and I’m honored to have the support of our city,” Caldwell said in a city statement.
About his decision not to seek re-election, Henriques, who also served as a councilmember before he was mayor, said, “I’ve served in office in Woodstock for 20 years, and the time has come to pass the torch to a younger generation with solid ideas that Woodstock can build upon.”
Looking ahead to January, a reception will be held for new and returning elected officials at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at The Chambers at City Center, 8534 Main St., Woodstock.
The swearing-in will begin at 7 p.m. that evening of Caldwell, a former state representative who was unopposed for mayor, and incumbent Councilmembers Warren Johnson, Colin Ake and Brian Wolfe who all were unopposed.
Effective at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1, those four will begin serving their four-year terms.
Continuing to serve will be Councilmembers David Potts, Tracy K. Collins and Rob Usher.
Caldwell will deliver the State of the City address at two events later in January.
On Jan. 21, IN WDSTK will host a breakfast version of the address to investors of the organization at Woodstock Arts’ City Center Theater.
Registration and a networking breakfast start at 7:45 a.m., with the program beginning at 8:15 a.m.
Event details and tickets for $15/general admission can be found at inwdstk,org/events.
On Jan. 24, Caldwell will present his official address to the City Council at The Chambers at City Center, 8534 Main St., Woodstock.
Following these events, the city will release recorded versions of his address on the city’s website at woodstockga.gov and social media channels, including facebook.com/WOODSTOCKGAGOVT.
