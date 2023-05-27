X

Woodstock Memorial Day ceremony is May 29

Credit: City of Woodstock

Credit: City of Woodstock

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
14 minutes ago

Woodstock city officials will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. May 29 at The Park at City Center, 8534 Main St., Woodstock.

City officials will be assisted by local veterans’ groups to honor the men and women who fought and died to keep the USA free.

The Woodstock Memorial is comprised of 10 tons of polished granite that is dedicated to Woodstock soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice of their lives.

Information: woodstockga.gov, facebook.com/WoodstockGaGovt

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
