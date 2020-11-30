Woodstock launches small retailer co-workspaces

The Woodstock Downtown Development Authority leased about 4,000 square feet at 8636 Main St. for the economic development initiative. Made Mercantile offers sales and production space to nurture small businesses as they scale to market.

“We have found throughout our business community that the small-scale retail makers are seeking a community collaboration space similar to professional co-workspaces you see in the community today,” said Bruce Stockton, executive director of the Development Authority.