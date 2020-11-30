X

Woodstock launches small retailer co-workspaces

Made Mercantile, sponsored by the Woodstock Downtown Development Authority, offers production co-workspaces and a retail showroom for small businesses.
Credit: Woodstock Downtown Development Authority

By David Ibata for the AJC

Made Mercantile, a “retail maker co-workspace” and shop, has opened in downtown Woodstock offering the wares of seven entrepreneurs.

The Woodstock Downtown Development Authority leased about 4,000 square feet at 8636 Main St. for the economic development initiative. Made Mercantile offers sales and production space to nurture small businesses as they scale to market.

“We have found throughout our business community that the small-scale retail makers are seeking a community collaboration space similar to professional co-workspaces you see in the community today,” said Bruce Stockton, executive director of the Development Authority.

Initial members are Beau Paper Co., The Woodstock Flower Company, Dirty Beauty skin care, Punk and Pea jewelry, Blu Elixir Press, Garden and Goods custom furnishings, and Little Woven Home Co. embroidered gifts. Memberships are available for $400 to $700 per month. Information: https://bit.ly/2V7vVS6

