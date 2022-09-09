Woodstock hosts 9/11 Day of Remembrance

Woodstock’s 9/11 Day of Remembrance will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 11 at The Park at City Center, 101 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock.
“Please join us as we remember, on this 21st anniversary, those we have lost and the service men and women who continue to fight for our freedom,” the city statement said.
“We honor the men and women wearing the uniforms of police, fire and rescue,” the statement added.
On Woodstock’s 911 Memorial, the engraving refers to two railroad tracks “recovered from the PATH (Port Authority Trans Hudson) Subway Station located below the World Trade Center in New York City, which was attacked on September 11, 2001.”
City officials also will be giving out a limited supply of 9/11 Remembrance lapel pins.
For more information, visit woodstockga.gov/calendar.php.
