Woodstock hosts 9/11 Day of Remembrance

Visitors unfurl a commemorative flag at the Flight 93 National Memorial on the 16th Anniversary ceremony of the September 11th terrorist attacks, September 10, 2017 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field outside Shanksville with 40 passengers and 4 hijackers aboard on September 11, 2001. Woodstock's 9/11 Day of Remembrance will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 11 at The Park at City Center, 101 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
26 minutes ago

Woodstock’s 9/11 Day of Remembrance will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 11 at The Park at City Center, 101 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock.

“Please join us as we remember, on this 21st anniversary, those we have lost and the service men and women who continue to fight for our freedom,” the city statement said.

“We honor the men and women wearing the uniforms of police, fire and rescue,” the statement added.

On Woodstock’s 911 Memorial, the engraving refers to two railroad tracks “recovered from the PATH (Port Authority Trans Hudson) Subway Station located below the World Trade Center in New York City, which was attacked on September 11, 2001.”

City officials also will be giving out a limited supply of 9/11 Remembrance lapel pins.

For more information, visit woodstockga.gov/calendar.php.

Carolyn Cunningham
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, high fives hitting coach Kevin Seitzer (34) after hitting a solo home run against Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: Tony Avelar

Daily update: Chase for the NL East, playoff race
2h ago
