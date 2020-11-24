Woodstock hits ‘pause’ on Main St. projects, car washes

The Woodstock City Council has extended for 90 days a development moratorium on Main Street, and has accepted on first reading a 60-day moratorium on car washes.
The council approved on second reading a moratorium that pauses new site plans and land development permits for Main Street between Haney Walk and Rope Mill Road. Extended to Feb. 14, it gives the city time to finish a stormwater infrastructure project, staff said.
The moratorium on car washes, Dec. 14 to Feb. 12, would put a hold on accepting public hearing applications for conditional use permits or other zoning amendments. The delay would give staff time to research and draft updates to city codes, staff said.
The moratorium ordinance cites five proposals for new car washes submitted in the past 19 months, six of the businesses currently licensed in the city, and the risk of unsuccessful car washes becoming “prominently blighted properties once vacant.” A second reading is set for Dec. 14.