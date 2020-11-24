Woodstock hits ‘pause’ on Main St. projects, car washes

The council approved on second reading a moratorium that pauses new site plans and land development permits for Main Street between Haney Walk and Rope Mill Road. Extended to Feb. 14, it gives the city time to finish a stormwater infrastructure project, staff said.

The moratorium on car washes, Dec. 14 to Feb. 12, would put a hold on accepting public hearing applications for conditional use permits or other zoning amendments. The delay would give staff time to research and draft updates to city codes, staff said.