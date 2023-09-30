Woodstock church hosts Voice of the Martyrs program on Oct. 19

By Carolyn Cunningham
1 hour ago
A free program by The Voice of the Martyrs will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Woodstock First Baptist Church, 11905 Highway 92, Woodstock.

“From the Field” will be hosted by VOM representatives Todd Nettleton and Dan Baumann.

They will share updates about persecuted Christians from around the world and inspiring testimonies.

Author of “When Faith Is Forbidden: 40 Days on the Frontlines with Persecuted Christians,” Nettleton is host of The Voice of the Martyrs Radio.

For the false accusation of espionage, Baumann was imprisoned in Iran for nine weeks in 1997.

Baumann is the author of “Cell 58″ about his miraculous release from that Iran high-security prison.

Register for free at vom.org/events/10-2023-woodstock.

Carolyn Cunningham
