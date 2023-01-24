Woodstock Arts plans first Winter Break Camp

Woodstock Arts is holding its first Winter Break Camp on Feb. 20-24.
Drop off will be 8:45-9 a.m. and pickup 4:30-4:45 p.m. at 8534 Main St., Woodstock.
The cost is $279, including a $100 nonrefundable deposit.
There will be no showcase on Feb. 24.
With a new, unique structure for the camps, there will be no need to choose between Visual Art or Theater Camp because both will be included in one camp.
Campers will explore all of the arts offered by Woodstock Arts, including drawing, painting, sculpting, singing, dancing, acting and improv.
Learn more and register at WoodstockArts.org/camps/winter-break-camp.
