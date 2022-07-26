Volunteers needed for Shakespeare play in Canton

Cherokee Theatre Company is requesting volunteers for William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Performance dates will be Aug. 12-14 and 19-21 at the Downtown Canton Theatre, 171 E. Main St., Canton.
Volunteers may see the plays for free.
Otherwise, individual ticket prices are $20.40 per adult or $17.25 per senior adult (ages 60+), student or military.
For those interested, email volunteers@CherokeeTheatre.org and include the date on which you wish to volunteer.
