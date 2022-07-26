ajc logo
X

Volunteers needed for Shakespeare play in Canton

Volunteers are requested by the Cherokee Theatre Company to help as ushers and with concessions for "A Midsummer Night's Dream" in Canton. (Courtesy of Cherokee Theatre Company)

Combined ShapeCaption
Volunteers are requested by the Cherokee Theatre Company to help as ushers and with concessions for "A Midsummer Night's Dream" in Canton. (Courtesy of Cherokee Theatre Company)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
16 minutes ago

Cherokee Theatre Company is requesting volunteers for William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Performance dates will be Aug. 12-14 and 19-21 at the Downtown Canton Theatre, 171 E. Main St., Canton.

Volunteers may see the plays for free.

Otherwise, individual ticket prices are $20.40 per adult or $17.25 per senior adult (ages 60+), student or military.

For those interested, email volunteers@CherokeeTheatre.org and include the date on which you wish to volunteer.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
BREAKING: Health officials announce first monkeypox case in woman in Georgia3h ago
DNA test leads Atlanta bar owner, daughter to connect during pandemic
4h ago
A ‘triple-dip’ La Niña is likely. Here’s what it means for Georgia
4h ago
Post-‘Roe,’ people are seeking permanent sterilizations, and some are being turned away
5h ago
Post-‘Roe,’ people are seeking permanent sterilizations, and some are being turned away
5h ago
Voter vs. voter: Georgia conservatives target thousands for cancellation
9h ago
The Latest
Endangered Cherokee darter delays bridge replacement
Cherokee hosts Lemonade Day on Aug. 6
Woodstock honors WWII vet for his 100th birthday
Featured
Johnny Moseley, Georgia director for election integrity for the RNC, leads a training workshop for poll watchers earlier this month in Cumming. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top