Sequoyah-Con set for March 19 at three libraries

Titles for children include Jedi Training and Storytime (10:30-11:30 a.m.), How to Speak Droid (noon-1 p.m.) and X-Wing Design Challenge (3-4 p.m.).

For everyone, activities will be Co-Splay How-To (noon-1 p.m.), Virtual Reality: Beat Light Saber (1:30-3 p.m.) and Star Wars Trivia & Galactic Mixer (4:30-5:30 p.m.).

Activities for ages 16+ are Star Wars D&D and X-Wing Miniatures (3-4:30 p.m.).

R.T. Jones Memorial Library, 116 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton: Activities will last from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., including a LARP Group Demo from 10-11 a.m., children’s author Tracy Walker and a costume contest.

Gilmer Library, 268 Calvin Jackson Drive, Ellijay: With Anime as the theme from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be tabletop gaming from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., anime trivia from noon-1 p.m. and a Yu-Gi-O Tournament from 3-5:30 p.m.

Also through March 31, the Sequoyah-Con Reading Challenge will celebrate fandoms of all kinds.

Read books from your favorite fandoms, and participate in Sequoyah-Con activities to earn digital badges.

Register: SequoyahRegionalLibrary.beanstack.com/reader365, SequoyahRegionalLibrary.org