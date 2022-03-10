Sequoyah-Con set for March 19 at three libraries

For free, Sequoyah-Con will be presented by the Sequoyah Regional Library System on March 19.
This mini-convention will feature popular fandoms, panels, activities and programs.
All ages are welcome to participate in these events that will take place at the Woodstock, R.T. Jones and Gilmer libraries.
Registration is required for some events.
Woodstock Library, 7735 Main St., Woodstock: See special appearances by favorite galactic characters, and events will last from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Titles for children include Jedi Training and Storytime (10:30-11:30 a.m.), How to Speak Droid (noon-1 p.m.) and X-Wing Design Challenge (3-4 p.m.).
For everyone, activities will be Co-Splay How-To (noon-1 p.m.), Virtual Reality: Beat Light Saber (1:30-3 p.m.) and Star Wars Trivia & Galactic Mixer (4:30-5:30 p.m.).
Activities for ages 16+ are Star Wars D&D and X-Wing Miniatures (3-4:30 p.m.).
R.T. Jones Memorial Library, 116 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton: Activities will last from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., including a LARP Group Demo from 10-11 a.m., children’s author Tracy Walker and a costume contest.
Gilmer Library, 268 Calvin Jackson Drive, Ellijay: With Anime as the theme from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be tabletop gaming from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., anime trivia from noon-1 p.m. and a Yu-Gi-O Tournament from 3-5:30 p.m.
Also through March 31, the Sequoyah-Con Reading Challenge will celebrate fandoms of all kinds.
Read books from your favorite fandoms, and participate in Sequoyah-Con activities to earn digital badges.
Register: SequoyahRegionalLibrary.beanstack.com/reader365, SequoyahRegionalLibrary.org
