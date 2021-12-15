See Christmas light displays in Cherokee County

Christmas light displays can be seen in two Cherokee County parks.
Ride in your vehicle through a two-mile light show at Holiday Lights at Cherokee Veterans Park, 7345 Highway 20, Canton.
There are two drive-through tunnels, animated Christmas displays and more than 2 million lights.
Admission is $20 per car.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit veterans of Cherokee County, Cherokee Recreation & Parks and other local charities.
Shows start daily at 6 p.m. through Dec. 31.
If you live closer to Woodstock, check out the Holiday Lights of Hope at Hobgood Park, 6680 Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock.
This event features a walk-through Christmas light display, with more than 2 million lights, concessions, Santa and more.
Proceeds from this event will benefit the Anna Crawford Children’s Center.
Children 14 and younger are free, and all others are $10 per person.
Shows begin daily starting at 6 p.m. through Dec. 23.
Information: facebook.com/CherokeeCountyGa, facebook.com/HolidayLightsOfHope, CherokeeChildAdvocates.org
About the Author