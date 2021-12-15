See Christmas light displays in Cherokee County

Shows start daily at 6 p.m. through Dec. 31.

If you live closer to Woodstock, check out the Holiday Lights of Hope at Hobgood Park, 6680 Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock.

This event features a walk-through Christmas light display, with more than 2 million lights, concessions, Santa and more.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Anna Crawford Children’s Center.

Children 14 and younger are free, and all others are $10 per person.

Shows begin daily starting at 6 p.m. through Dec. 23.

Information: facebook.com/CherokeeCountyGa, facebook.com/HolidayLightsOfHope, CherokeeChildAdvocates.org