See Christmas light displays in Cherokee County

To benefit worthy causes, Cherokee County is hosting light displays in two county parks - Hobgood Park through Dec. 23 and Cherokee Veterans Park through Dec. 31. (Courtesy of Cherokee County)
To benefit worthy causes, Cherokee County is hosting light displays in two county parks - Hobgood Park through Dec. 23 and Cherokee Veterans Park through Dec. 31.

Credit: Cherokee County

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
29 minutes ago

Christmas light displays can be seen in two Cherokee County parks.

Ride in your vehicle through a two-mile light show at Holiday Lights at Cherokee Veterans Park, 7345 Highway 20, Canton.

There are two drive-through tunnels, animated Christmas displays and more than 2 million lights.

Admission is $20 per car.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit veterans of Cherokee County, Cherokee Recreation & Parks and other local charities.

Shows start daily at 6 p.m. through Dec. 31.

If you live closer to Woodstock, check out the Holiday Lights of Hope at Hobgood Park, 6680 Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock.

This event features a walk-through Christmas light display, with more than 2 million lights, concessions, Santa and more.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Anna Crawford Children’s Center.

Children 14 and younger are free, and all others are $10 per person.

Shows begin daily starting at 6 p.m. through Dec. 23.

Information: facebook.com/CherokeeCountyGa, facebook.com/HolidayLightsOfHope, CherokeeChildAdvocates.org

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
