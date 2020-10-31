Residents can view SW Cherokee park concepts

The event is 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. The meeting will cover site analysis, what the county learned in surveys of residents, and conceptual ideas for the parcels including potential trail routes, according to a county announcement. Participants also will learn about online activities for the next round of input.

Additionally, a “pop-up” meeting will be held outdoors, if weather permits, and in the school gym if not at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Clark Creek Elementary School, 3219 Hunt Road, Acworth. Residents will be able to view park concepts in person and speak with county staff.