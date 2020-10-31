X

Residents can view SW Cherokee park concepts

Cherokee County has concept plans for four future parks in the southwest part of the county, and residents will be able to view and comment on them at virtual and in-person meetings in November.

Credit: Cherokee County

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Cherokee County residents are invited to a “virtual design workshop" to provide input on the first draft of concept plans for four potential parks in the southwest part of the county.

The event is 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. The meeting will cover site analysis, what the county learned in surveys of residents, and conceptual ideas for the parcels including potential trail routes, according to a county announcement. Participants also will learn about online activities for the next round of input.

Additionally, a “pop-up” meeting will be held outdoors, if weather permits, and in the school gym if not at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Clark Creek Elementary School, 3219 Hunt Road, Acworth. Residents will be able to view park concepts in person and speak with county staff.

Information: 770-924-7768 or bdreynolds@cherokeega.com or https://bit.ly/37g3MQi

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.