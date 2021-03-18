Reinhardt University reaches out to alumni

The Reinhardt Alumni Organization, better known as The 1883 Club, is reaching out to reconnect with members in fun and meaningful ways, according to a press release.
Once an alum (or faculty, staff, friend) joins The Club, they receive an email acknowledging their membership. The acknowledgement message will also include documents and links to an all-new benefits package. These new benefits provide opportunities to enjoy Reinhardt’s campus, performances at the Falany Performance Arts Center, exhibits at the Funk Heritage Center, competitions at Reinhardt sporting events, and more.
Becoming a member of Reinhardt’s Alumni Organization is simple.
Go to Reinhardt University’s Alumni Organization website at https://www.reinhardt.edu/give/alumni-org. Once on the website select the $18.83 option and complete the required information.