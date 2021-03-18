Reinhardt University reaches out to alumni

Once an alum (or faculty, staff, friend) joins The Club, they receive an email acknowledging their membership. The acknowledgement message will also include documents and links to an all-new benefits package. These new benefits provide opportunities to enjoy Reinhardt’s campus, performances at the Falany Performance Arts Center, exhibits at the Funk Heritage Center, competitions at Reinhardt sporting events, and more.

Becoming a member of Reinhardt’s Alumni Organization is simple.