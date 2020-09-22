Read a book, walk a trail in Woodstock

“TrailStory,” a project described by its organizers as giving elementary school-age children and their families a “fun, active and socially safe way to read a book” and enjoy the outdoors at the same time, is coming to the Noonday Creek Trail in Woodstock.
Woodstock Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Sequoyah Regional Library System to post 15 to 20 signs in October featuring pages from the book, “Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson.
The signs will go from the Woofstock Park connection toward Ga. 92. One side of a sign will have a book page, and the other side, an interactive/QR Code with questions about the book.
“As a self-guided book reading, TrailStory encourages participation in outdoor activities on Woodstock’s trails without creating a gathering, which aligns with efforts to program with social distancing in mind,” Woodstock said. Information: https://bit.ly/35MIQj1