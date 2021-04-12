Memorial trees to be planted in honor of deceased members of Holly Springs community

Friends of Holly Springs Police Foundation, Holly Springs Tree Commission and the City of Holly Springs for the dedication of three memorial trees to honor Officer John Eddy, James Young and Archie West.
The ceremony will be held rain or shine at 4 p.m, April 14 at JB Owens Park, 2749 Hickory Road, Canton
Officer John Eddy passed away Oct. 4 following a recent illness. He was assigned to the City of Holly Springs Municipal Court to provide a safe and secure courtroom and associated proceedings.
Archie Houston West, lovingly known as “Granddaddy”, passed away Jan. 16 at the age of 88. He honorably served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.
James Robert Young, age 87 of Canton, passed away on Dec. 28 at Northside Hospital Cherokee. Young was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Canton.