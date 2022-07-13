Learn beehive maintenance in Woodstock

Beehive maintenance will be taught by the Woodstock Parks and Recreation Department, beginning July 18.
The class schedule is:
- July 18 - Summer Dearth: colony needs during heat, drought and nectar dearth.
- Aug. 22 - Colony Pests: learn to take care of the bees that will care for winter bees.
- Sept. 19 - Autumn Chores: queenless hives, mite counts and food stores.
The registration fee is $50 for all three classes for ages 18 and older.
Bee protective clothing and gear are required since a beehive is present.
The instructor will be Shannon Sorescu, a beekeeper for the Woodstock Community Garden.
Register at bit.ly/3nsstzF.
