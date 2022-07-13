ajc logo
Learn beehive maintenance in Woodstock

The Woodstock Parks and Recreation Department will offer a series of three classes on bee hive maintenance, beginning July 18. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
25 minutes ago

Beehive maintenance will be taught by the Woodstock Parks and Recreation Department, beginning July 18.

The class schedule is:

  • July 18 - Summer Dearth: colony needs during heat, drought and nectar dearth.
  • Aug. 22 - Colony Pests: learn to take care of the bees that will care for winter bees.
  • Sept. 19 - Autumn Chores: queenless hives, mite counts and food stores.

The registration fee is $50 for all three classes for ages 18 and older.

Bee protective clothing and gear are required since a beehive is present.

The instructor will be Shannon Sorescu, a beekeeper for the Woodstock Community Garden.

Register at bit.ly/3nsstzF.

