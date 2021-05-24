Keep Cherokee Beautiful receives $20k donation

Waste Management invested in the beautification of Cherokee County by donating more than $20,000 to the Keep Cherokee Beautiful program, according to a press release.
Waste Management Community Relations Specialist Marla Prince presented the largest single donation of $23,907.76 to the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners and KCB board members at the May 18 Board of Commissioners meeting.
The donation will be used to help the program develop and implement additional environmental initiatives.
Currently, Keep Cherokee Beautiful works to reduce littering through programs like Adopt-a-Mile and Community Cleanups. Last month, KCB volunteers picked up over 3,100 pounds of roadside litter.
Information: cherokeega.com/Recycling-Center/Keep-Cherokee-Beautiful