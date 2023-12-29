Hours change for recycling center next month

The Cherokee County Recycling Center will change its operating hours, starting Jan. 2.

At 470 Blaylock Road, Canton, the center will open an hour earlier on Tuesdays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and close earlier on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

“After reviewing the data and tracking our customers’ drop-off times, we decided to modify our operating hours,” said Cherokee County Recycling Center Manager Troy Brazie.