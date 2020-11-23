X

Holly Springs sets Christmas parade, with changes due to coronavirus

A longer parade route with social distancing and no post-parade festivities are planned for this year's Holly Springs Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Credit: City of Holly Springs

Cherokee County | 31 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The 2020 Holly Springs Christmas Parade will go ahead as planned in December, though with changes in the parade route and itinerary in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city announced.

As in past years, the parade steps off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, on Holly Springs Parkway at Mountain Brook Drive. But instead of ending at the historic train depot, the parade will continue down Hickory Road and end at Holly Springs Elementary School. Due to the longer route, no walking participants will be accepted; everyone must ride in a motor vehicle.

“In order to maintain social distancing guidelines and promote a healthy community, no after-parade activities will be held at the historic train depot this year,” the city said. Face masks are encouraged.

Participation is free. Applications are being accepted and are due Wednesday, Nov. 25. Information: https://bit.ly/3lvV6JI

