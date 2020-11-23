Holly Springs sets Christmas parade, with changes due to coronavirus

As in past years, the parade steps off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, on Holly Springs Parkway at Mountain Brook Drive. But instead of ending at the historic train depot, the parade will continue down Hickory Road and end at Holly Springs Elementary School. Due to the longer route, no walking participants will be accepted; everyone must ride in a motor vehicle.

“In order to maintain social distancing guidelines and promote a healthy community, no after-parade activities will be held at the historic train depot this year,” the city said. Face masks are encouraged.