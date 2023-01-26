Guns & Hoses 5K is Feb. 11

Cherokee Recreation and Parks will host its 17th annual 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m. Feb. 11 at Field 4, Hobgood Park, 6688 Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock, with day-of registration from 7-8 a.m. for this AJC Peachtree Qualifier.

The run’s purpose is to raise money for charity causes selected by both groups - Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (Guns) and Cherokee County Fire Department (Hoses).