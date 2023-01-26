Guns & Hoses 5K is Feb. 11

Registration is open for the Guns & Hoses 5K Run/Walk in Cherokee County.
Cherokee Recreation and Parks will host its 17th annual 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m. Feb. 11 at Field 4, Hobgood Park, 6688 Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock, with day-of registration from 7-8 a.m. for this AJC Peachtree Qualifier.
The run’s purpose is to raise money for charity causes selected by both groups - Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (Guns) and Cherokee County Fire Department (Hoses).
Funds going to the Sheriff Frank Reynolds Charities will help fulfill needs of Cherokee County residents and assist other charitable organizations which support the Cherokee community.
The charity for the Cherokee County Fire Department is The Goshen Valley Boys Ranch, a nonprofit home serving young men in the state foster care system.
Pick your team - Guns or Hoses.
Leashed dogs also are welcome.
Register for $35 at bit.ly/3IUjW4C, including a t-shirt.
Learn more at PlayCherokee.org/193/Guns-Hoses-5K.
For more information, contact Adam Fussell at 770-924-7768 or cafussell@cherokeega.com.
To be a vendor or a sponsor, reach Jessica Hallman at 770-924-7768 or jshallman@cherokeega.com.
