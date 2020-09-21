X

Ga. 20 lane near Canton closed for nighttime construction

Map depicts the area where the eastbound turn lane of Cumming Highway (Ga. 20) east of Canton will be closed at night through Friday for an ongoing road-widening project.
Map depicts the area where the eastbound turn lane of Cumming Highway (Ga. 20) east of Canton will be closed at night through Friday for an ongoing road-widening project.

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The eastbound turn lane of Cumming Highway east of Canton will be closed at nights through Friday while crews construct a temporary through lane for the ongoing Ga. 20 widening project, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced.

The turn lane, from I-575 to Scott Road, is scheduled to be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., GDOT said. C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. Inc. is widening this 0.34-mile stretch of Cumming Highway (Ga. 20) to six lanes with a raised median. "Motorists should expect delays in the area,” GDOT said.

It is part of a larger project to widen Ga. 20 from Canton to Cumming, a distance of about 20 miles. Information: https://bit.ly/32NI97i

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.