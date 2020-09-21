Ga. 20 lane near Canton closed for nighttime construction

The turn lane, from I-575 to Scott Road, is scheduled to be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., GDOT said. C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. Inc. is widening this 0.34-mile stretch of Cumming Highway (Ga. 20) to six lanes with a raised median. "Motorists should expect delays in the area,” GDOT said.

It is part of a larger project to widen Ga. 20 from Canton to Cumming, a distance of about 20 miles. Information: https://bit.ly/32NI97i