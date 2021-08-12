ajc logo
Construction to begin soon on new Holly Springs Town Center

This rendering of the new Holly Springs Town Center gives a view of the Grand Lawn and the new City Hall. Developers envision the project as a new live-work-play destination for downtown Holly Springs. CONTRIBUTED
This rendering of the new Holly Springs Town Center gives a view of the Grand Lawn and the new City Hall. Developers envision the project as a new live-work-play destination for downtown Holly Springs. CONTRIBUTED

Cherokee County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
51 minutes ago

Construction is set to begin this month at the new Holly Springs Town Center near the intersection of Hickory Road and Holly Springs Parkway, according to a press release. The new development will further energize Downtown Holly Springs with a walkable, Main Street inspired destination that weaves together civic and community spaces with an array of retail, restaurant and residential offerings.

At the heart of Holly Springs Town Center will be a new City Hall with a 16,000 square foot, three-story brick and stone design with a clock tower. In front will be the Market Plaza and Grand Lawn perfect for festivals, markets and community events. At the other end of the Grand Lawn will sit a new outdoor amphitheater while on either side, visitors will find more than 30,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space.

Public spaces will be served with ample parking including a dedicated parking deck. In addition, a variety of new residential options will be offered.

Under its agreement with the Holly Springs Downtown Development Authority and the City of Holly Springs awarded in 2017, Stonecrest Homes is acting as the Master Developer.

Information: HollySpringsTownCenter.com

