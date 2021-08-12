Construction to begin soon on new Holly Springs Town Center

At the heart of Holly Springs Town Center will be a new City Hall with a 16,000 square foot, three-story brick and stone design with a clock tower. In front will be the Market Plaza and Grand Lawn perfect for festivals, markets and community events. At the other end of the Grand Lawn will sit a new outdoor amphitheater while on either side, visitors will find more than 30,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space.

Public spaces will be served with ample parking including a dedicated parking deck. In addition, a variety of new residential options will be offered.