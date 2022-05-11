Cherokee, Woodstock form boundary agreement

While not legally binding, the city generally agrees to limit its annexations to areas inside the boundary, and the county generally agrees not to oppose annexations there.

For the past several months, leadership and planning officials on both sides have met extensively and agreed to implement the program to better manage growth.

Expiring in June 2028, the growth boundary agreement is designed to guide sensible growth and align character areas as Woodstock and Cherokee County update their respective Comprehensive Land Use Plans.

The plans are required to receive grants and other funds from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

The Woodstock Growth Boundary encompasses an area generally around the current city limits.

On the city’s south and east sides, the areas extend to the county lines with Cobb and Fulton - south of Highway 92 and the Little River, respectively.

Lack of bridges over Little River limit the county’s ability to provide public safety services in that area.

On the west side, the area abuts Putnam Ford Drive and includes frontage along Highway 92 that extends to around Hartwood Drive about one-third of a mile from Bells Ferry Road.

Then on the north side, the area abuts the city of Holly Springs, mostly following the Little River and Arnold Mill Road, arriving at a corner on the east side with Trickum Road.

