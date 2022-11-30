ajc logo
Cherokee wins one of top government finance awards

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
26 minutes ago

Cherokee County is now a Triple Crown winner by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA), one of 317 governments in the U.S. and Canada to win the award.

The Triple Crown Award designation recognizes governments who have received GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award and Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for a fiscal year.

GFOA recently notified Cherokee County it earned this designation for the 2020 fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020).

For more information, visit bit.ly/3AsqKkQ.

Credit: Special to the AJC

