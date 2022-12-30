ajc logo
X

Cherokee to resurface 13 miles of 54 roadways

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

More than 13 miles of roadway are being submitted by Cherokee County officials for consideration to be resurfaced as part of next year’s Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) program by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has approved submitting 54 roadways to GDOT for consideration.

While the county already has been notified of its award for next year’s grant program, the county still must submit the project and corresponding budget to GDOT.

The project will be bid on in the spring as the Annual Resurfacing Project.

Each year Cherokee County submits an application to GDOT for the grant program.

Cherokee County’s award for next year is $2.45 million, which requires a 30% match.

The county is providing a 32% match of $792,027, making the total project cost just more than $3.2 million.

Learn more at bit.ly/3UQolaU.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: File photo

Hice, Bourdeaux say goodbyes as U.S. House terms end5h ago

Credit: Athens-Clarke County Government

Pilot crawls out, calls authorities after plane crashes outside Athens home
2h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
47m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Zamari Walton announces return to Georgia Tech for 2023 season
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Zamari Walton announces return to Georgia Tech for 2023 season
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Rigorous practices precede Georgia Tech’s matchup with No. 13 Virginia
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Woodstock

Cherokee Christian Warriors in Woodstock are state champs
Canton’s blood drive will be on Jan. 6
Cherokee libraries host Noon Year’s Eve parties
Featured

Credit: AJC archives

OPINION: A New Year’s reading list through the legends of Atlanta
12h ago
Once on verge of extinction, Peach Bowl now has national prominence
11h ago
EXPLAINER: What’s the debate over releasing Trump’s taxes?
8h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top