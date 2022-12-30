Cherokee to resurface 13 miles of 54 roadways

More than 13 miles of roadway are being submitted by Cherokee County officials for consideration to be resurfaced as part of next year’s Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) program by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).
The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has approved submitting 54 roadways to GDOT for consideration.
While the county already has been notified of its award for next year’s grant program, the county still must submit the project and corresponding budget to GDOT.
The project will be bid on in the spring as the Annual Resurfacing Project.
Each year Cherokee County submits an application to GDOT for the grant program.
Cherokee County’s award for next year is $2.45 million, which requires a 30% match.
The county is providing a 32% match of $792,027, making the total project cost just more than $3.2 million.
Learn more at bit.ly/3UQolaU.
About the Author
Credit: Athens-Clarke County Government