Cherokee opens Charlie Ferguson Community Center

Credit: Cherokee County

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
35 minutes ago
X

Cherokee County residents in the Pearidge community recently celebrated the opening of the Charlie Ferguson Community Center that is housed in the former premises of Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services Station 9, formerly known as the North Canton Volunteer Fire Department, 1398 Reinhardt College Parkway, Canton.

Notably, the department was the first African American volunteer fire department in Georgia.

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners allocated $1.7 million in Community Development Block Grant and Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds.

“I knew Charlie Ferguson for roughly 40 years or more, and he was one of the finest men I ever knew. It’s fitting that this facility will live in honor of his memory,” said Cherokee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Harry Johnston of the first chairman of the North Canton Fire Department.

For more information on the center, call 770-380-9909 or visit cfergusoncc.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC File

Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Burt Jones braces for legal fight in Fulton County election probe
6h ago

Credit: NYT

Top Georgia Republicans dismiss pro-Trump calls to change pardon rules
8h ago

Credit: AJC

HAPPENING TOMORROW
Trump’s GOP rivals to make their cases in Atlanta at post-indictment event
8h ago

Credit: AJC

HAPPENING TOMORROW
Trump’s GOP rivals to make their cases in Atlanta at post-indictment event
8h ago

Credit: TNS

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Special grand jurors pleased with Fulton RICO indictment
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: National Association of County Information Officers

Cherokee, Forsyth win national awards for communications
19h ago
Cherokee County warns of jury duty scam
Stricter security to strengthen Cherokee’s online portal
Featured

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPES: Tasty ideas for using those fresh Southern summer tomatoes
Fulton court clerk admits to accidental post of ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment
Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top