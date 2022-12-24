ajc logo
X

Cherokee libraries host Noon Year’s Eve parties

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
23 minutes ago

The Sequoyah Regional Library System has a few more activities coming up through the end of the year, including Kwanzaa, a blood drive and Noon Year’s Eve parties.

Here is the list:

Heri Za Kwanzaa Storytime - 10:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 28 at Rose Creek Public Library, 4476 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock. Registration is not required. Celebrate the season with stories, songs and a craft. Children must be accompanied by a participating adult. 770-591-1491

Free Coffee Fridays - 10:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Dec. 30 at Rose Creek Public Library, 4476 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock. Only in December, bring your cup or use one provided by the library for one free cup of coffee per person. No registration is needed. 770-591-1491

American Red Cross Community Blood Drive - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 30 at R.T. Jones Memorial Library, 116 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton. Appointments are available for ages 17 and older. Visit redcrossblood.org and enter code RTJones, or call 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767). Parental consent is required for donors who are 16 years of age.

Noon Year’s Eve parties - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at Rose Creek Public Library, 4476 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock; R.T. Jones Memorial Library, 116 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton and Woodstock Public Library, 7735 Main St., Woodstock. As they count down to noon, children can enjoy music, snacks and a craft. Children must be accompanied by a participating adult. Registration is not needed.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Judge sanctions apartment company, lawyers for ‘fraud’ in death suit3h ago

Credit: LaGrange Police Department

Teen arrested at Atlanta airport, accused in 16-year-old’s death at LaGrange eatery
2h ago

Man carjacks woman at gunpoint in parking lot of NE Atlanta Publix, police say
1h ago

Witness: Georgia lawyer advised her to avoid providing information to Jan. 6 panel

Witness: Georgia lawyer advised her to avoid providing information to Jan. 6 panel

Credit: Courtesy Hugo Posh Investments

Construction started to redevelop historic Roswell mansion into luxury club and hotel
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: First Baptist Church of Woodstock

Christmas Day celebration planned in Woodstock
‘Holiday Lights of Hope’ benefit veterans, service groups
Woodstock’s Got Talent: Holiday Edition is Dec. 17
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
10h ago
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top