Cherokee libraries host Noon Year’s Eve parties

The Sequoyah Regional Library System has a few more activities coming up through the end of the year, including Kwanzaa, a blood drive and Noon Year’s Eve parties.
Here is the list:
Heri Za Kwanzaa Storytime - 10:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 28 at Rose Creek Public Library, 4476 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock. Registration is not required. Celebrate the season with stories, songs and a craft. Children must be accompanied by a participating adult. 770-591-1491
Free Coffee Fridays - 10:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Dec. 30 at Rose Creek Public Library, 4476 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock. Only in December, bring your cup or use one provided by the library for one free cup of coffee per person. No registration is needed. 770-591-1491
American Red Cross Community Blood Drive - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 30 at R.T. Jones Memorial Library, 116 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton. Appointments are available for ages 17 and older. Visit redcrossblood.org and enter code RTJones, or call 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767). Parental consent is required for donors who are 16 years of age.
Noon Year’s Eve parties - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at Rose Creek Public Library, 4476 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock; R.T. Jones Memorial Library, 116 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton and Woodstock Public Library, 7735 Main St., Woodstock. As they count down to noon, children can enjoy music, snacks and a craft. Children must be accompanied by a participating adult. Registration is not needed.
