Cherokee libraries host Noon Year’s Eve parties

Free Coffee Fridays - 10:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Dec. 30 at Rose Creek Public Library, 4476 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock. Only in December, bring your cup or use one provided by the library for one free cup of coffee per person. No registration is needed. 770-591-1491

American Red Cross Community Blood Drive - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 30 at R.T. Jones Memorial Library, 116 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton. Appointments are available for ages 17 and older. Visit redcrossblood.org and enter code RTJones, or call 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767). Parental consent is required for donors who are 16 years of age.