Cherokee installs third absentee ballot drop box

An additional absentee ballot drop box has been installed for Cherokee County voters at the former county Elections and Voter Registration office at 400 E. Main St. in downtown Canton.
Other ballot drop boxes are at the present elections office, 2782 Marietta Highway, Suite 100, Canton, and at the South Cherokee Annex Recreation Center, 7545 Main St., Woodstock, according to a county announcement.
“All of our absentee ballot drop box locations are monitored by video cameras for security and are available 24 hours a day,” said Cherokee Elections Director Kim Stancil.
Information, and early and advanced voting times and locations: https://bit.ly/3lPdRY8