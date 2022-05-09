Cherokee hosts summer internship program

A summer internship program by the Cherokee Workforce Collaborative begins June 6 until July 15.
Select rising high school juniors, seniors and 2022 graduates will be paid to work in one of Cherokee’s top industries.
Internships range from marketing/social media to manufacturing and more.
View roles and apply for the Cherokee Summer Internship Program at cherokeega.org/internship.
Applications will be accepted until all roles are filled.
As a part of the application process, applicants must write a 200- to 400-word statement on why they want to be considered for the program.
Applicants are asked to continue checking back as more internship opportunities are added.
To see a video about the program, go to youtu.be/7X-nDeJ2KVE.
