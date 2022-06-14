Cherokee hosts additional summer camps

More camps are planned this summer by Cherokee County for children and teens.
They include:
- Teen Outdoor Adventure Camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27 to July 1 and July 18-22. Activities will include climbing, hiking, archery, kayaking, ropes course and white water rafting.
- Waterlogged Camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11-15. Various water activities will include supervision, transportation and lunches on certain trips.
- Outdoor Camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 25-29. Among the activities will be hiking, archery, fishing, kayaking and climbing, with all equipment included.
- Softball Camp from 9 a.m. to noon July 25-28 at Twin Creeks Softball Complex. The camp is open to players of all skill levels between the ages of 5 and 13.
Register at PlayCherokee.org.
