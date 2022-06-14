ajc logo
X

Cherokee hosts additional summer camps

Four more camps are scheduled through July by Cherokee County. (Courtesy of Cherokee County)

Combined ShapeCaption
Four more camps are scheduled through July by Cherokee County. (Courtesy of Cherokee County)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
53 minutes ago

More camps are planned this summer by Cherokee County for children and teens.

They include:

  • Teen Outdoor Adventure Camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27 to July 1 and July 18-22. Activities will include climbing, hiking, archery, kayaking, ropes course and white water rafting.
  • Waterlogged Camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11-15. Various water activities will include supervision, transportation and lunches on certain trips.
  • Outdoor Camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 25-29. Among the activities will be hiking, archery, fishing, kayaking and climbing, with all equipment included.
  • Softball Camp from 9 a.m. to noon July 25-28 at Twin Creeks Softball Complex. The camp is open to players of all skill levels between the ages of 5 and 13.

Register at PlayCherokee.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Recent vandalism, threats over police training center may be linked, officials say16h ago
Ozzie Albies leaves Monday’s Braves game with fractured left foot
9h ago
Braves win 12th straight game but lose Ozzie Albies to broken foot
7h ago
Man fatally shot by Cherokee County narcotics agents during arrest at Walmart
9h ago
Man fatally shot by Cherokee County narcotics agents during arrest at Walmart
9h ago
‘It was a great moment’: Braves’ Michael Harris cherishes first MLB home run
6h ago
The Latest
Rendering of Woodstock City Center presented
Input requested for Canton transportation plan
Cherokee accepting rental assistance applications
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top