Cherokee food drive open until Dec. 16

Cherokee County’s Public Services Agency is collecting food to stock Dominic’s Mission, a nonprofit food pantry in Ball Ground.
The agency has arranged nine drop-off locations across the county to collect nonperishable food items through Dec. 16.
“We assessed the stock of food pantries within our county, and Dominic’s Mission was in the greatest need for support. They serve about 125 to 150 families every week and are in desperate need of donations,” said E 9-1-1 Director Shane Bonebrake.
“Page Relocation has graciously offered use of one of their moving trucks at no cost; and if we get enough to fill the tractor-trailer that has been offered, we will make the best use of it,” he added.
“Please help us fill a tractor-trailer, so we can all be a blessing to every food pantry in our county,” Bonebrake said.
Monetary donations can be made via Venmo to E 9-1-1 Deputy Director Linda Miller at @Linda-Miller-97 or by visiting DominicsMission.com.
See a list of drop-off locations at tinyurl.com/4c2a6rmw.
