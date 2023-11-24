Cherokee food drive open until Dec. 16

“Page Relocation has graciously offered use of one of their moving trucks at no cost; and if we get enough to fill the tractor-trailer that has been offered, we will make the best use of it,” he added.

“Please help us fill a tractor-trailer, so we can all be a blessing to every food pantry in our county,” Bonebrake said.

Monetary donations can be made via Venmo to E 9-1-1 Deputy Director Linda Miller at @Linda-Miller-97 or by visiting DominicsMission.com.

See a list of drop-off locations at tinyurl.com/4c2a6rmw.