Cherokee County to spend $332K on firefighting gear

The largest single expenditure was $134,841 to upgrade 28 Bullard thermal imaging cameras and buy three new units from Georgia Fire and Rescue Supply. The cameras help firefighters locate fire when smoke impairs their vision; the devices also can be used to quickly find trapped or lost people.

Separately, commissioners approved spending $108,641 for two Bauer Breathing Air Systems for the Fire Training Center and the new Fire Station 9, to refill firefighters’ self-contained breathing apparatus and dive team cylinders.