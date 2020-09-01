X

Cherokee County to spend $332K on firefighting gear

The latest version of the Bullard QXT fire imaging camera is part of more than $332,000 in firefighting equipment purchases approved for Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services.
Credit: E.D. BULLARD COMPANY

Cherokee County | 46 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has approved equipment purchases totaling $332,312 for Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services.

The largest single expenditure was $134,841 to upgrade 28 Bullard thermal imaging cameras and buy three new units from Georgia Fire and Rescue Supply. The cameras help firefighters locate fire when smoke impairs their vision; the devices also can be used to quickly find trapped or lost people.

Separately, commissioners approved spending $108,641 for two Bauer Breathing Air Systems for the Fire Training Center and the new Fire Station 9, to refill firefighters’ self-contained breathing apparatus and dive team cylinders.

The county also will spend $48,830 to acquire 20 rugged electronic tablets from Dell Technologies; and $40,000 to buy waterproof outer shells of 200 all-weather coats from Reflective Apparel Factory (inner liners will be purchased in phases at a later date).

