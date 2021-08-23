Cherokee County to resume glass recycling at Hobgood Park center

At its Aug. 17 meeting, the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of a glass pulverizer from low-bidder, Compactors, Inc. at a cost of $18,440.

The county contracts with a company to remove the glass and recycle it, however, a shortage of drivers has prohibited the company from removing the full bins in a timely fashion. As an on-call bin, Recycling Center staff calls the hauler when the bin is full. Prior to the pandemic, the bin would be picked up within 24-48 hours, but now, Recycling Center Manager Troy Brazie said it’s a month to a month-and-a-half. That is forcing Recycling Center staff to temporarily stop taking glass as a recyclable at the Hobgood Park location. The Blalock Road location continues to accept glass.