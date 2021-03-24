Cherokee County to offer pandemic rental assistance

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners approved 5-0, at its March 16 meeting to allocate $4.5 million for an Emergency Rental Assistance Program to distribute coronavirus relief funds to eligible residents who are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
Cherokee County received the funding directly from the Department of Treasury and will partner with MUST Ministries, Inc. to help administer the program. MUST Ministries anticipates a program launch date in early April, at which time they will host an online client intake portal to accept applications.
The maximum amount of rental assistance available is $5,472 for MUST’s Emergency Assistance Program. Renters can apply for rent and utility relief for up to three months, and may contact MUST at (770) 790-3926 or (770) 790-3927.
Information: www.mustministries.org.