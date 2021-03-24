Cherokee County to offer pandemic rental assistance

Cherokee County received the funding directly from the Department of Treasury and will partner with MUST Ministries, Inc. to help administer the program. MUST Ministries anticipates a program launch date in early April, at which time they will host an online client intake portal to accept applications.

The maximum amount of rental assistance available is $5,472 for MUST’s Emergency Assistance Program. Renters can apply for rent and utility relief for up to three months, and may contact MUST at (770) 790-3926 or (770) 790-3927.