Cherokee County to offer pandemic rental assistance

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners approved a new round of funding through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Cherokee County | 52 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners approved 5-0, at its March 16 meeting to allocate $4.5 million for an Emergency Rental Assistance Program to distribute coronavirus relief funds to eligible residents who are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

Cherokee County received the funding directly from the Department of Treasury and will partner with MUST Ministries, Inc. to help administer the program. MUST Ministries anticipates a program launch date in early April, at which time they will host an online client intake portal to accept applications.

The maximum amount of rental assistance available is $5,472 for MUST’s Emergency Assistance Program. Renters can apply for rent and utility relief for up to three months, and may contact MUST at (770) 790-3926 or (770) 790-3927.

Information: www.mustministries.org.

